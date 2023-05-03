Kogi: PDP Unveils Melaye As Governorship Candidate

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially chosen Dino Melaye as its candidate for the November 11 governorship election.

The announcement took place in Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital, with party leaders from across the state in attendance.

Melaye thanked party members for their support and promised not to disappoint them.

He stated that Kogi has ample resources to make its citizens wealthy, including over 42 untapped mineral resources.

Melaye said, “There is no reason why we should depend on monthly Federal Allocation.

“We have enormous resources and loose funds around the world waiting to be accessed, what you only need is enabling environment and ideas to access those funds. I will use my connection around the world to attract investment to the state.”

The former two-term senator for Kogi West also mentioned his connections around the world, which he plans to use to attract investment to the state.

Melaye won the April 15 delegates election with 313 votes, beating his closest rival, Jabiru Usman, who received 127 votes.

Ex-governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris called on party members to support Melaye, describing him as a strong personality who will improve the state.

“To do this, there is the need to see ourselves as one big family and work together to install Dino Melaye in November,” Idris said.