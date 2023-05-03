Obaseki Dissolves Edo State Executive Council

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has dissolved the State Executive Council, expressing appreciation to members of the council for their service to the government and people of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, to Naija News on Wednesday.

According to Governor Obaseki, the dissolution of the council takes immediate effect.

The governor also said that beginning from today, all Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) have been relieved of their appointments.

Naija News gathered that the state’s cabinet was dissolved during the Weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.