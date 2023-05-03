It Is Misperception To Think I’m Highly Temperamental Despite Having Four Wives And 28 Kids – Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa has dismissed claims of being highly temperamental.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker who declared his intention to lead the 10th House of Representatives as the Speaker, in an interview on Wednesday in Abuja said those who perceived him to be a highly temperamental person misjudged him.

The lawmaker stressed he is a low-level person and with his four wives and 28 kids, he has the temperament to lead the House of Representatives.

Doguwa stated: “I am a low-level Nigerian and I will always present myself as such. For those who refer to me as a highly temperamental person, I want to say, by my judgment, my standard that they misperceive me.

“The man who has four wives and 28 kids in his house, and I’ve never had a divorce anyone. It is only a mistaken misperception.

“It can only be a misperception, or an oversight, or lack of proper comprehension if anybody of my disposition, of my social stature.”

Speaking on the alleged murder case against him, Doguwa noted that he wouldn’t like to comment so much on a matter that is already before the court.

The lawmaker noted that he believed that the principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty covers him, adding that it does not stop him whatsoever to vie for a position that he knows he was eminently qualified for.