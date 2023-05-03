‘I’m Your President-elect Now’ – Tinubu Replies Wike Over Past Comments [Video]

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has replied the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his past comments about his presidential ambition.

Naija News recalls that in 2022, Governor Wike had mocked Tinubu over his plan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and continue with his legacies.

Speaking on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Road Flyover in Port Harcourt, Tinubu said he is now the president-elect and will soon be the president.

The former Governor of Lagos State stated that since he now has a good relationship with the governor, he will not respond to Wike’s banters and comments.

Tinubu stated that he will leave the banters and responses to his political son, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to reply to the Rivers governor.

He also expressed delight to have established a relationship with the Rivers governor and congratulated Wike’s ally and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was also at the function, for “partnership”.

The President-elect thanked Wike for declaring Wednesday as a holiday in honour of his visit to the South-South state.

Tinubu was in Rivers alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the governors of Jigawa, Ebonyi, Kwara, Imo, amongst others. Some former governors of the APC were also in attendance.

Watch the video below.