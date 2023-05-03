I Owe You Nothing – Tinubu Replies Wike Over Fresh Demand From His Presidency

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has responded to the Rivers State Governor Wike Nyesom’s demand for the refund of N80 billion used for the infrastructural development of federal road in the state.

Naija News reports that the former Lagos governor arrived Port-Harcourt on Wednesday on a two-day visit to commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, respectively.

The president-elect, who is in the state at the instance of Wike, and in the company of the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others, during the commissioning of the project responded to the demands of the governor of his forthcoming administration saying that he owned the Rivers government nothing for building the federal roads.

Tinubu, however, stressed that if Wike wants a refund of the funds used in building the federal roads from his administration, then he would have to lobby for it.

He said, “the flyover and the demand you made for the refund, i owe you nothing, i’ts your road, you can not choke me, and make a demand. I commend your efforts, you have to lobby me to collect the refunds.”

The President-elect will also be hosted at a state banquet later in the evening.

The governor had in a state broadcast on Tuesday declared Wednesday as a holiday, appealing to Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome the President-Elect.