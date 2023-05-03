Genevieve Nnaji Keeps Mum As Fans, Colleagues Celebrate Her 44th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has maintained her absence from social media, despite clocking 44 on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023.

Naija News recalls that Genevieve caused a stir on social media last year after it was rumoured that she was admitted to a hospital in the US following an alleged mental health crisis after she went completely silent on her 43rd birthday last year.

The actress deleted all her Instagram photos and videos in May, months after she unfollowed everybody on the social media platform.

In November 2022, she, however, returned to Instagram with a photo of herself which got her fans talking.

The actress rocked a dark blue coloured gown designed by Tiffany Amber which she wore to the 2022 edition of Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEXWKND) held in Côte D’Ivoire.

Genevieve spoke at the event and later deleted the post, going quiet again.

Despite her absence and silence on social media, fans took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter to celebrate her on Wednesday.

One of them @lindatongoI wrote, “It’s world Genevieve Nnaji’s day @GenevieveNnaji1 birthday wishing you many more beautiful years.”

“Can Genevieve Nnaji bless us with new pictures that we can use and do happy birthday for her? On our knees and begging, ma’am,” @martinsanumene tweeted.”

Another tweep @Sonofdestini wrote, “Happy Genevieve Nnaji day! I wish you all the good things of life this day because you deserve them all.You will live out your years in this life a happy and fulfilled human. Happy birthday @GenevieveNnaji1 I love you.”

@Filmboii tweeted, “Happy Birthday to one of Africa’s most powerful and influential Actor and Filmmaker! Your type is rare. I am in awe of you. How you have managed to dominate an entire industry for more than 2 decades needs to be studied! We celebrate you today. We love you Genevieve Nnaji.”