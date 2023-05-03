Davido’s Babymama, Larissa London Reveals The Kind Of Men She Fancies

Larissa London, the babymama to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed the type of men she fancies.

Naija News reports that the UK-based makeup artist made this known in a post via her Instatories on Wednesday.

Larrisa London shared a photo of a woman being carried by a man, stating that soft men and lover boys are what she likes.

She wrote: “Soft men are my spec. lover boys – those ones that want to die on top your matter when they love you”

Chioma Has No Twitter Account – Davido Sends Out Warning

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known by his stage name Davido, and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, have warned the general public that Chioma does not own a Twitter account.

The duo stated this while calling out an account impersonating Chioma.

They warned netizens to disregard tweets from the fake page.

In a trending disclaimer post accompanied by a screenshot, Ubi Franklin explained that the particular page with a similar username to that of Chioma’s Instagram page is fake and only impersonating her.

He tweeted: “This page is impersonating Chef Chi. Kindly disregard any tweet from this Twitter handle. Thank you.”

Retweeting Franklin’s disclaimer post on his official handle, Davido noted that “Chioma has no Twitter.”