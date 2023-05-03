David Hundeyin Calls Out Tinubu’s Children Over Property Acquisitions Worth Millions

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has called out the children of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, following a recent report by Bloomberg.

Naija News reported that Seyi Tinubu bought a London mansion previously owned by Kolawole Aluko, whom the Nigerian government was investigating for fraud.

According to Bloomberg, Seyi reportedly bought the house in 2017 for $10.8m through his firm.

The report said the property, acquired by Seyi’s firm, was part of the biggest corruption scandals the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was seeking to probe.

The foreign news medium said the documents show that Seyi, 37, is “the main shareholder of Aranda Overseas Corp., an offshore company that paid £9million ($10.8 million) to Deutsche Bank for the property in north London in late 2017.”

“The private three-floor residence in St. John’s Wood — a district favored by American bankers — is equipped with an eight-car driveway, two gardens, electric gates and a gym,” the report said.

It also said the documents did not suggest Tinubu was personally involved in the acquisition of the UK property in 2017, noting that Buhari visited him there in August 2021.

Reacting to this, David, in a post via Twitter, alleged that Tinubu’s 22-year-old and 25-year-old daughters also acquired properties worth millions of dollars in New York and paid in cash like Seyi Tinubu.

He tweeted, “An unemployed 22 year-old bought a $2.4m penthouse in New York. Paid cash.

“Her sister, an unemployed 25 year-old bought a $2.2m townhouse in New York. Paid cash.

“Their brother a semi-unemployed 36 year-old with a drug habit, bought an $11m mansion in London. Paid cash.

“Their father is a known drug kingpin with a heroin trafficking asset forfeiture on record, who maintains close ties to active figures in West African cocaine smuggling.

“This is what some persons in Nigeria want to swear in as president”