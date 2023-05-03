‘Crystal Palace Are Interested In Chuba Akpom’

Premier League club, Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Nigerian-British star, Chuba Akpom who is currently playing for a Championship side Middlesbrough.

Chuba Akpom has had a spectacular season in the English Championship so far in the 2022-2023 season. The former Arsenal forward who is being tutored at Middlesbrough by retired Manchester United star Michael Carrick, has scored 28 goals in 37 Championship games so far this season.

In the English Championship, Boro are currently in fourth place with 74 points and have already qualified for the playoffs as they try to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

As it stands, it would be easier for Crystal Palace to sign the Nigerian-born British forward this summer if Boro are not promoted to the elite league.

However, a report by TEAMtalk claimed that Palace are drawing up plans to bid for the former England Under-21 international in the summer.

“Akpom would relish the chance to move back to London. He was born in the capital and came through Arsenal’s academy before leaving in August 2018,” the report added.

“Even if Boro gains promotion via the play-offs, Akpom would still be keen on a return to London. Palace will bid for him regardless of how Boro’s season ends, although they will have to put more money on the table if Akpom fires Carrick’s team back into the topflight.”

The 27-year-old Super Eagles prospect returned to Boro in the summer of 2017 after spending the previous season on loan at the Greek club PAOK. Since then, he has enjoyed a prolific form and consistently made an impact on the team.

The contract between Akpom who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season and Boro will expire in June 2024.