But You Vowed That You Would Never Have Anything To Do With Our Party – APC Blasts Wike Over Tinubu’s Invitation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has distanced itself from the two- day visit of President-Elect, Bola Tinubu to the State at the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The President-elect is expected to visit Rivers State on Wednesday and Thursday to commission a flyover and a court building constructed by Governor Wike’s administration.

In a bid to encourage people to come out enmasse and welcome Tinubu, Wike declared Wednesday a public holiday.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of APC in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju wondered the reason for Wike invitation considering that he once stated that he would never associate himself with the APC.

The party urged Wike to stop trying to cause division among the opposition political parties.

He said, “We challenge the Governor being an outgoing governor (Mr Wike) to play less divisive politics and exercise restraint in planting seeds of discord amongst opposition political parties.

“We are aware that the governor has been working so hard to paint a false perception of the collapse of the APC structure in Rivers State even when he had in previous well-documented interviews vowed never to have anything to do with a “cancer party (APC).”

Nwanju claimed that the Rivers APC is aware that Wike is trying to make the President-elect believe that there is no other opposition political party existing in Rivers State.

But he said “Rivers people already know this is not the correct situation on the ground.”