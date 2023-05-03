Buhari Leaving Behind Debt, Poverty, Banditry, Yet Boasts Of Fulfilling Promises – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for claiming he has delivered on the change he promised Nigerians while campaigning for office in 2015.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on Wednesday morning, Senator Sani said the outgoing president was boasting of fulfilling his promises to Nigerians while he is leaving behind a huge debt and masses of citizens in poverty.

Quoting a report by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Sani said over one hundred and thirty-three million Nigerians are living in poverty in Nigeria.

He further asserted that Buhari would be leaving behind banditry, killings and kidnapping for the incoming administration.

“The President is living behind 77 trillion naira debt,133 million poverty-stricken people, 25m people at the risk of hunger according to Unicef, 10m out of school children, mass Killings and kidnapping on a daily basis; yet he said he has delivered on the change he promised,” Senator Sani wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, President Buhari, while commissioning some new homes at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the project was another testament to his administration’s commitment to lift people out of poverty.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said: “I convey my hearty congratulations to the new homeowners in this estate. Our promise of change has been fulfilled for you.

‘‘Housing supply is one of the indices of multi-dimensional poverty that challenges our people and the completion of this estate provides a solution for the beneficiaries.

“The new homeowners who benefit from this estate have taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity and away from poverty.”

The president while commending the Chairman, Managing Director, members of the board and staff of FHA on the successful completion of the estate, urged residents of the estate to work together with the FHA to ensure the maintenance of the property and the safety of the environment.

He charged the management of FHA not to relent in delivering other projects at various stages of construction and development across the states because more Nigetians are in need of such housing projects.