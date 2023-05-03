Tinubu Reveals Role Gov Wike Played In His Victory

The incoming president, Bola Tinubu has said he could not have won the 2023 presidential election without the help of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu shared his gratitude during the opening of a new bridge in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital, on Wednesday.

The President-elect on Wednesday commissioned the Raumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state.

Tinubu spoke about his tough campaign and expressed his appreciation for Wike’s support.

He said, “I went through a gruesome campaign, fought hard, supported by many of you and I won. Fair and square. Nyesom, I say thank you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support as not describable in a flyover.

“In his excellency, I see a man of principle. He took a principled stance that the presidency must come to the South and he had the courage to stand by his own conviction not minding whose ox was gored.

“He is indeed a man of great integrity, he didn’t choose to serve his own interest, not about him but the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice. Thank you.”