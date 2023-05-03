Sudan Crisis: 350 Passengers Arrive Aswan Airport, Egypt

A group of 350 Nigerians, who were stuck in Khartoum, Sudan, arrived at Aswan airport in Egypt on Wednesday

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by the spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, AbdulRahman Balogun.

According to Balogun, the Nigeria Air Force C130 will evacuate eighty passengers, while Air Peace would airlift 274 passengers.

Recall that Air Peace, one of Nigeria’s indigenous carriers owned by Chief Allen Onyeama offered to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge

The airline stated this amidst the rival war ongoing in the North-East African country.

Air Peace noted that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war-racked nation need help.

According to Onyema, Nigerians in Sudan should be moved to a neighbouring country, while Peace Air would fly there and evacuate them.

Balogun giving an update on the stranded citizens said, “80 passengers would be airlifted by NAF C130 and Air Peace would airlift 274 passengers.

“Checking-in has commenced following normal airport protocols.

“Boarding is ongoing.”