BREAKING: Buhari Unveils Agenda 2050 Weeks To Vacate Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled Nigeria Agenda 2050, a plan he said is aimed at increasing real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by seven per cent.

The agenda was launched shortly before the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, Naija News reports.

This is coming barely two months after the FEC approved the policy document on March 15 and nearly three months after the National Economic Council endorsed the Agenda.

Buhari, who will on May 29 vacate office as Nigeria’s president for the incoming administration to be led by President-elect, Bola Tinubu, said the agenda for 2050 would create at least 165 million new jobs and reduce the number of Nigerians living in poverty to 2.1 million by 2050, from the 83 million estimated in 2020.

At the launch, the Nigerian leader said, “This vision is a product of a dynamic knowledge-based economy to provide sustainable development by 2050.

“The goal is to increase per capita income of Nigeria to $33,328 per annum to be placed amongst the world’s top economies by 2050.

“I hope this document will prove useful for subsequent administrations.”

Naija News understands that Buhari first inaugurated the National Steering Committee to prepare the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021 – 2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050 in November 2020.

Its overarching goal is to take Nigeria to an Upper Middle-Income Country and subsequently to the status of a High-Income country by 2050.

Meanwhile, a minute silence was observed at the Council today in honour of Late Musa Gwadabe, a former minister of solid minerals development and former minister of employment, labour and productivity, who passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, aged 86.

Afterwards, the meeting began in earnest with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Civil Service, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan and the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari in attendance.

Also present are the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Sunday Dare, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and FCT, Mohammed Bello.

The Ministers of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; Industry Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Health, Ekumankama Nkama, are also present.