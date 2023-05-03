Bloomberg Report: This Is Just The Beginning, Tinubu Will Show Us Shege Banza – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has reacted to report that Seyi, son of President-elect Bola Tinubu, fraudulently purchased a $10.8 million property in London, United Kingdom.

Naija News recalls that a report from Bloomberg had claimed that Seyi bought a $10.8 million London property the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized from former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s ally, Kola Aluko, in 2017 through Aranda Overseas Corp. — an offshore company he is named as a main shareholder.

Reacting to the report via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy stated that things would become worse if Tinubu is sworn in on May 29.

The ‘Nwata Miss’ crooner said Nigerians should be prepared for the worst if Tinubu is inaugurated as president.

Sharing screenshots of the allegations against Seyi Tinubu, Charly Boy wrote, “We never see anything.

“If INEC-select president succeed enter May 29th, we go see Shege Banza.”

If My Father Were Alive Justice Would Have Been Guaranteed

Meanwhile, Charly Boy, has said he misses his dad, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

Naija News reports that while alive, Justice Oputa was a Nigerian judge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1984 to 1989.

He was best known for heading the Oputa panel which investigated human rights abuses by former military juntas.

Reacting to a rumoured list of the Supreme Court judges meant to handle the 2023 election tribunal, the entertainer lamented that he misses the period when his father, Justice Kayode Esho, Justice Anyagolu and a few other Judges were at the apex court.

According to Charly Boy, those who appeared before the aforementioned judges were often guaranteed justice.

Sharing photos of the rumoured Supreme Court judges meant to handle the 2023 Presidential election tribunal in a recent tweet, Charly Boy wrote, “Na true say na these judges go handle the fuckup of INEC?

“I remember those days wey Justice Oputa, Justice Kayode Esho, Justice Anyagolu and a few other Judges were at the Supreme Court.

“Everybody knows say to appear before these men Justice is assured and guaranteed.”