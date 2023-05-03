BBNaija’s Phyna Hints At Getting Married

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that she might get married soon.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via Twitter stating she is getting a lot of marriage proposals.

According to Phyna, suitors have been bombarding her Snapchat account with marriage proposals and may decide to settle down soon.

She wrote: “I think I will get married soon because I see marriage proposals everywhere on my Snapchat.”

Phyna Exposes The Person Who Tried To Take Her Life

Meanwhile, Phyna has exposed her chef who continuously fed her poison to kill her.

Recall, the reality star, Phyna had opened up about being poisoned after lamenting about the overwhelming hatred against her since she left the reality show.

The hype princess questioned the motive behind those who were responsible for the act, wondering why anyone will hate her so much to want her dead.

Speaking about the experience in a new interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Phyna revealed that her cook was the person behind the continuous lacing of food poisoning.

According to her, she had been having stomach pains after she had her meal; and immediately started to feel a strange pain that drove her to start coughing out blood.

When she visited the doctor, after running various medical tests it was discovered that she was being poisoned.