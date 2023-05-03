BBNaija Star, Maria Speaks On Battle With Spiritual Challenges

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Maria Chike, has opened up about facing spiritual challenges after participating in the 2021 edition of the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star disclosed this in a recent interview with The Cable Lifestyle.

Maria said the spiritual challenges made her close to God and urged people to always depend on God when they are experiencing challenges.

She said, “Since coming out of Big Brother, there have been a lot of spiritual struggles or challenges, and that just made me get closer to my faith and obviously to God.

“Having God by your side is also amazing, and I always encourage people, no matter what they do, whether it’s good, bad, or evil in the eyes of other people, to always tell God first, and it helps you feel better.”

Maria Speaks On Romantic Affair With Married Men

Meanwhile, Maria Chike Benjamin, has addressed rumours of romantic affairs with married men and controversial clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Recall that in 2021, celebrity Barman, Cubana ChiefPriest, called out the reality TV star for allegedly snatching his sister’s husband, Kelvin.

Also in 2022, Maria was amongst other female Nollywood stars and celebrities accused of having an affair with Apostle Suleiman.

In a recent interview, the BBNaija star said she is not the first to be accused of dating married men, stressing it is a common trend when someone comes to the limelight.

She further refuted the rumours, saying it was not in her place to discredit or credit such reports, adding that she owes nobody any explanation.