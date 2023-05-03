Atiku Visits Osita Chidoka Over Mother’s Demise [Photos]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, visited the former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, over the death of his mother, Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Chidoka died at the age of 75 on April 3 at her residence, after a courageous battle with health issues.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Atiku disclosed that he visited the residence of the former minister in Abuja to offer his condolences over the loss of his beloved mother.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election added that his thoughts and prayers are with the family and prayed that the deceased’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

He wrote: “This afternoon, I had the privilege of visiting Osita Chidoka at his residence in Abuja to offer my condolences over the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Stop Bullying Judiciary, Focus On Redeeming Disastrous Eight Years – Atiku Fires Buhari

Meanwhile, the former vice president has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop bullying the judiciary.

In a statement to Naija News on Monday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku asked the President to focus on redeeming his disastrous eight years of misgovernance.

The former Vice President was reacting to a statement credited to the Minister of Information Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Speaking via a statement issued on Sunday, Mohammed argued that the analysis of the president on the reason for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

Reacting, Atiku described Buhari’s statement as disgusting and shameful, accusing the president of playing the role of chief marketing officer of the electoral heist deliberately orchestrated to keep the ruling APC against the wishes of Nigerians.