Atalanta Manager Says Ademola Lookman Will Play Against Spezia

Atalanta manager Gian Gasperini has confirmed that Nigerian international Ademola Lookman will be available for the Serie A match against Spezia.

At 17:00 later today, May 3, Atalanta will host 17th-placed Spezia at the Gewiss Stadium. Interestingly, Lookman who has been sidelined in most parts of April will be available for the game.

Ahead of the game which is a must-win for both sides, especially relegation-threatened Spezia, coach Gasperini told reporters that the 25-year-old Nigerian striker will be fully available for the clash.

Recall that Lookman was left out of the Atalanta squad that defeated Torino 2-1 in an Italian Serie A clash on Saturday due to a thigh injury. That was the third game the Nigerian international has missed since he suffered the injury against Bologna on April 8.

“Atalanta coach Gian Gasperini is trying to recover Ademola Lookman, who is putting the injury to his right hamstring behind him for Wednesday’s match against Spezia,” a statement from Tutto Atalanta reads.

Since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig during last summer’s transfer window, Ademola Lookman has settled in perfectly in Italy and is currently Atalanta’s top goalscorer in Serie A this season with 13 goals and five assists in 28 games.

His Italian side are currently occupying the seventh position with 55 points in Serie A and are still in contention for a Top 4 finish to guarantee a place in the UEFA Champions League. Only two points are separating them from fourth-place Inter Milan, who have 57 points.