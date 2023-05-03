APC Must Not Use Govt Instrument To Intimidate Judges – Atiku’s Camp

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) against blackmailing and intimidating tribunal judges.

Bwala stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise News ahead of next week Monday’s hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect, at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

He warned the ruling party against any acts of inducements and using the instrument of the state to intimidate the judges of the tribunal against carrying other their duties.

Bwala also called for the live broadcast of the proceedings of the tribunal in order to show transparency and accountability, adding that the move will help strengthen the country’s democracy.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain stated that he does not subscribe to the argument that decision of the party to allow the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to leave PDP led to its loss of the 2023 election.