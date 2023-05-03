Abia Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker, Suspends Eight Others

The Abia State House of Assembly has impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, and suspended eight other members over allegations of misconduct.

The members were suspended during plenary on Tuesday presided over by the embattled Speaker, Chinedum Orji.

Naija News had reported that Orji was earlier reportedly impeached by 18 of the 24 members of the House on Tuesday.

Prior to Orji’s reported impeachment, the police took over the premises of the Assembly. Shortly after, it was announced that the Speaker had been impeached.

However, a few hours later, Orji emerged and presided over the plenary of the House and presided over the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, and elected Hon. Mandela Obasi representing Ohafia North as his replacement.

The suspended lawmakers include Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (elected earlier as the new Speaker by those who impeached Orji); Hon. Kennedy Njoku (Osisioma Ngwa North) who moved the motion for Orji’s impeachment; and Hon. Chijioke Chukwu (Bende North) who seconded the motion for Orji’s impeachment.

Others were the Speaker of the sixth Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kalu (Ngwa South); Hon. Obinna Ichita, (Aba South); Hon. Aron Uzodike; Hon. Thomas Nkoro; Hon. Okey Igwe (Umunneochi), and Hon Mike Ukoha.

The House said the suspension would take immediate effect without pay.