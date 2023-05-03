The 2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 has been postponed indefinitely days to the date scheduled for the event.

Naija News recalls that the abridged 2022-2023 NWFL Premiership ended in April. At the end of the thrilling season, Delta Queens finished unbeaten and as Group A winners, Edo Queens topped Group B.

After the league season, the top three teams in Group A and B were supposed to meet at a venue for the 2023 NWFL Premiership Super 6. The mini-tournament was supposed to produce the overall winner of the women’s league this season.

On May 1, the verified Twitter handle of the NWFL Premiership confirmed that the Super 6 will be hosted in Asaba, Delta State between May 5 to 12. Afterward, the Twitter page started a rigorous countdown to the commencement of the football event.

To the dismay of many, the same platform announced that the football event has been postponed indefinitely without stating any reason for such a sudden change of plans.

“The 2023 NWFL Premiership Super 6 postponed indefinitely,” the NWFL Twitter page tweeted.

On Tuesday, May 2, Modupe Shabi, Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL confirmed that the Super 6 has been postponed.

Shabi said a new date for the Super 6 will be announced after the maiden WAFU-B Under-20 Women’s Cup in Kumasi, Ghana which is scheduled to start on May 20 and end on June 3.

The six participating clubs for the 2023 NWFL Premiership Super 6 are Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, title holders Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens, Robo Queens, and Edo Queens.