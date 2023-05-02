Yobe State Gets New Police Commissioner

CP Garba Ahmad has been deployed to Yobe State to serve as the state command’s new Commissioner of Police.

A statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed that CP Ahmad’s duty starts today May 2nd 2023.

Naija News understands that the police commissioner hails from Kafur Local Government Area (LGA) of Kasina State.

CP Ahmad joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP and a member of course 3 intake.

The police commissioner holds B. A in Education at the Bayero University of Kano State (BUK) and later bagged MPA from the prestigious University of Maiduguri in 1996.

Ahmad is understood to have served in different capacities and in various strategic offices across the country, to mention but a few: Borno, Ebonyi, Kaduna, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Enugu, and Oyo, among other states.

Records have it that the CP also attended many courses both at home and abroad, among which is the International Law Enforcement Academy in the United States of America USA.

He is a seasoned community policing officer with vast experience in Law Enforcement and Strategic leadership. He rose through the ranks to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police and was deployed to Yobe State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police.

He is the 32nd Commissioner of Police since the creation of the Command,

Naija News understands that CP Ahmad was deployed to take over from the former Commissioner of Police CP Haruna G. Garba.