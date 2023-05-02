Yes Daddy: Peter Obi Under Fire Over Confirmation Of Phone Call With Oyedepo

Reactions have trailed the confirmation of a private conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Naija News reported that the former Governor of Anambra State, on Monday night, admitted phoning Oyedepo when he appeared on a programme on Arise Television.

The LP flagbearer, however, debunked describing the presidential election as a ‘religious war’, stressing that he did not at any time during his conversation with the cleric refer to the election as a religious war.

He maintained that he is not an ethnic/religious bigot, stressing that he sponsors many Muslim residents in Onitsha on pilgrimages to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

However, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express their views regarding the confirmation of the phone call between Obi and Oyedepo.

See some of the reactions below.

