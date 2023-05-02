Yes Daddy: ‘Call It Whatever You Want’ – Peter Obi Confirms Phoning Bishop Oyedepo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded elections, Peter Obi, has confirmed a private conversation between himself and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Peter Obi, who admitted phoning Oyedepo when he appeared on Arise Television on Monday night, however, debunked describing the presidential election as a ‘religious war.’

Asked if the phone conversation took place or if its another propaganda aided by artificial intelligence, the former Anambra State Governor admitted consulting with the preacher but did not at any time refer to the election as a religious war.

Peter Obi said: “Call it whatever you want to call it. Whatever anyone wants to make of it. I am not a religious bigot. Do you think I can just pick a phone and say ‘religious war’? No, I was even begging the bishop to help me ask his people to vote, which was what I was doing for six months – begging. I wasn’t saying ‘catch him’, ‘kill him’, ‘force it’. I was even begging. That shows that I continued to look for votes by begging. There were so many things we tried to do but they were not okay.

“Let me tell you. Those who have been trying to manipulate Nigerians have been doing it. But it is coming to an end. The people they have been manipulating are dying of hunger. They will soon know who is the religious or tribal bigot. I am not one. I have just given you an example of how I built mosques. Till today, no non-Muslim governor has sent more people to Mecca than me.

“I can never say it (poll) is a religious war. Because it is not. There was a conversation. But I never said it was a religious war. What for? I am surrounded by people. If there was ever an instance where the presidential candidate and his deputy work as brothers, it is me and Datti. And I know and we never stop talking about it.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we have a presidential candidate, running mate and party chairman who were born after Nigeria’s Independence. We must save this country and he (Datti) knows my commitment to it. I can’t do all these with the background of religious war.”