What Peter Obi Said At Workers Day Rally In Abuja [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has expressed his belief that Labour remains the backbone of productivity.

Naija News reports that Obi stated this on Monday during an event to mark International Workers’ Day at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The LP flagbearer said the nation cannot talk about moving from consumption to production without caring about the welfare and well-being of the greatest tool of that revolution, which is human labour.

Obi commended the leadership of the Organised Labour for their invitation and hailed them for the theme of this year’s Workers Day which is quite topical and very apt for today’s Nigeria.

He also urged the workers and every hardworking Nigerian to remain steadfast in the course of building a better and New Nigeria where there will be more jobs, high productivity, and security of lives and properties.

