We’re Not Aware Of Any 2023 Election Performance Report – Atiku Camp Replies PDP

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said it is unaware of any plan to submit the 2023 presidential election performance report to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News earlier reported that the PDP said it is yet to hold the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting due to the uncertainty surrounding the party’s 2023 presidential election performance report.

The National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said the National Working Committee (NWC) is expecting the report of the performance of the party in the 2023 election from the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Anyanwu stated that it is after careful study and review of the report, the NWC led by the interim National Chairman, Umar Damagum, would call for an NEC meeting.

Reacting in an interview with The Punch on Monday, the spokesman for the campaign council, Daniel Bwala, said he was not aware of such a presidential election performance report.

Bwala, said, “I am not aware of anything related to that. I am presently working on my thesis, hence I have no knowledge of any development.”

Also speaking, the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, said he does not have any knowledge of the submission of the report.

He said, “I am not aware of this (submission of election performance report). I will let you know if I have any information.”