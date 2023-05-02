‘Victor Osimhen’s Move To Man United Depends On New Owners’

The possibility of Victor Osimhen joining Manchester United this summer depends on the transfer strategy the potential new owners of the club deploy.

Naija News recalls that Manchester United fans have been pressuring the current owners of the club, the Glazers family to sell the club since the fortunes of the club have dwindled under their watch.

On Sunday, when Aston Villa visited Old Trafford to take on the Red Devils, the home fans stage a fierce protest against the Glazers amidst the speculation that the American investors could remain a part of the club beyond this summer after 18 years in charge of the club.

Apart from the speculation that the family has been taking money from the club without much investment into the club’s infrastructure, the club has been struggling to win titles. Recall that the last time United won a Premier League title was during the 2012-2013 season.

As United fans are anxiously waiting to see whether the club would officially bid for Osimhen this summer, the fans are also on the lookout to see if the 100 percent takeover bid of Sheikh Jassim would scale through or if the Grazers would go with the 50 percent takeover bid from British billionaire Sir. Ratcliffe.

World-renowned transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano had said Victor Osimhen’s potential move to Old Trafford would be determined by any of the bidders who win the takeover bid.

The Italian football expert said in his YouTube broadcast that the new owners’ summer financial plans will influence how much the team can spend.

“The New owners of Manchester United are in advanced negotiations but it’s up to the Glaziers family to decide on the future they want around £7bn to sell Manchester United,” Romano said.

The 24-year-old Serie A’s top scorer who has a price tag of €150 million has been outstanding this season. He has scored 21 goals so far in the Italian league. He is on the verge of helping Napoli win their first Scudetto since 1990.