Uganda: Bodyguard Shoots Politician To Death At His Home

Uganda’s State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Charles Okello Engola, has been shot dead.

Naija News learnt that the politician was shot on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, by his bodyguard at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The country’s police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala that the bodyguard, identified as Pte Wilson Sabiiti, fled the scene of the incident and also killed himself using the same gun.

He said, “He was shot at his residence in Kyanja by one of his bodyguards who allegedly fired several shots at close range. He fled from the scene up to the trading centre at Kyanja, Ring Road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead”.

Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Anita Among while presiding over the plenary session on Tuesday morning, also confirmed the minister’s death.

She said, “This morning, I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan. We can’t change anything”

An eyewitness who spoke with DailyMonitor in an interview alleged that the minister was owing his bodyguard a payment of Ush4 million.

The source added that the bodyguard had a pregnant wife and his children were not schooling.

“The guard said he hadn’t been paid Ush4 million. He said he had a pregnant woman and his children were not going to school yet the minister’s children were schooling”