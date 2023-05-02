‘The Money You Wasted Can Build Classrooms In Your Village’ – Peter Obi Fires Lai Mohammed

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has slammed the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for wasting the country’s resources expended on the media rounds claiming he had committed treason.

Recall that the Minister had recently made the allegation during engagements with journalists in Washington DC in the United States of America.

Mohammed accused the former governor of Anambra State of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, saying it was treasonable.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi during an appearance on ARISE TV on Monday described the allegation of treason against him as the height of rascality.

The LP flagbearer also berated Lai Mohammed for wasting of resources, saying that the amount used for such engagement can build six bloc of classrooms.

He said, “That is the height of rascality. It was even announced in Washington. I committed a treasonable offence and I’m in Onitsha, and my minister went to announce it in Washington. This is the waste in governance we are talking about and people don’t want to understand.

“The amount it cost Nigeria for him to go and announce that in Washington can build a block of six classrooms in a primary school. I’m sure if you go to his village there are so many places where children don’t even have desk or classrooms to go to school.

“Instead of using that money for this purpose, he went to Washington to announce treason against someone in Onitsha. He doesn’t need to do that. From there he went to London, announcing the same thing when I’m in Nigeria. He should have come to see me or invited me and tell me my offense.”