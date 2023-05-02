Sudan: Second Batch Of Evacuees Arrive At Port Sudan

The second batch of Nigerian evacuees stranded in Sudan have arrived at Port Sudan after passing the night on the road.

Naija News reports that the drivers of the 22 buses conveying them stopped at Atbara, halfway to Port Sudan on Monday to demand the balance of their payment.

Atbara, one of the states in Sudan is about 500 kilometres to Port Sudan, where the students were expected to be.

After the payment issue was resolved by the government, they set out at the early hour of Tuesday arriving at Port Sudan at about 3pm Sudanese time.

According to information gathered by The Nation, evacuees from other cities also found their way to the port, which has been used by many Western countries and Saudi Arabia.

First to arrive are nine Nigerian students who slept at the RSF checkpoint after the bus mishap.

Other passengers in the vehicles were fixed up with their colleagues in other vehicles.

While their vehicle had smooth passage, other vehicles were held up after Atbara.

Reports also claimed that besides the students evacuated in Khartoum, there were about 40 students who arrived at Port Sudan on their own.