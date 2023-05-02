She Is Depressed – Iyanya Discloses Reason He Took Lady He Met At Davido’s Concert On A Date

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has opened up on the reason he went on a date with the lady he met at Davido’s ‘Timeless’ concert despite warning from her alleged boyfriend.

Naija News recalls that after Iyanya shared pictures of the lady on social media an alleged boyfriend had issued a threat and advised the singer to back off.

Iyanya later posted pictures of him and the lady on a date.

However, on Tuesday, the Afrobeats star took to his Twitter handle to explain that he only took the lady, identified as Florence, on a date to help her overcome her depression.

Iyanya explain that after announcing on social media that he would like to meet her, Florence reached out to his team and they found out during their conversation that she has been depressed and only came for Davido’s concert as a way to make herself happy.

He said his team made arrangements and brought her to Lagos to help her overcome her depression.

Iyanya wrote, “When Florence arrived in Lagos on Saturday I was not in Lagos, I had events in Calabar and PH respectively. When I came back Monday afternoon. I headed to Sliver Jetty and spent the afternoon with Florence on a boat cruise. She’s amazing guys. She has dreams of becoming an influencer.

“To assist Florence in becoming an influencer, I got her a brand new iPhone to make this easier and create good content.

“Watch out for Florence, she’s going to do great things.”

He added that he only met Florence for the first time on the boat and his team dropped her off at her hotel, stressing that he didn’t bring her to Lagos for “any other agenda but to make sure she was happy after all she’s been through.”