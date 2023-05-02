Sam Allardyce To Replace Javi Gracia At Leeds United

Former England manager Sam Allardyce could return to coaching as Leeds United are said to be in talks with him to replace Javi Gracia this week.

Gracia has had three victories in his first eleven league games since he was appointed as Leeds’ manager to replace Jesse Marsch in February.

Leeds United are currently occupying the 17th spot on the league table with 30 points in 34 games, just a point away from relegation.

Unfortunately for the relegation-threatened club, Leeds United have four nail-biting matches left in the Premier League which they have little or no chance of winning based on their current form.

Their next game is against current league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday. After that, they have a home game against in-form Newcastle United, an away game against West Ham United, and a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Due to the tension at the club and the possibility of being relegated, Leeds United’s director of football, Victor Orta resigned earlier today.

After Orta’s resignation, the club’s manager Javi Gracia followed suit as Allardyce agreed to take over the sinking ship.

The former manager of Bolton, West Ham, and Everton has reportedly signed a “flexible contract” to resume work at the club this week.

Since the end of the Premier League season in 2020–21, when his West Brom team was dropped from the top flight for the first time in his career, the 68-year-old has been without a job.

Allardyce and Angus Kinnear, the CEO of Leeds had worked together at West Ham which means that it might not be difficult for the veteran coach to kick off his rescue mission this weekend.