Remo Stars Coach Recounts Their Journey Back To NPFL Top Three

The head coach of Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede, has claimed that his team didn’t waver in its pursuit of the top three ranking in the abridged 2022–23 Nigeria Professional Football League even though his team suffered a three-point deduction.

Naija News recalls that the NFF’s disciplinary committee deducted three points from the total points Remo Stars had gathered this season due to violent conduct.

Remo Stars were said to be stunned by this decision as they battled it out for the third spot in Group A to qualify for the super-six.

However, after going seven straight games without losing in the second round, the point deduction was reversed following an appeal.

On Sunday, April 30, Remo Stars hosted Akwa United in Matchday 16 and the game ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts. The win coupled with the reversed decision, the Ogun-state-based side are back to the third spot with 27 points in 16 games.

“I thank the fans for their support and patience during difficult times. Imagine all the time that we had three points and three goals deducted, they were behind us. We fought so hard and if we had given up, these three points we got against Akwa wouldn’t have mattered. Nevertheless, we will keep fighting till the last day, we have two more matches, and the six points there are very important to us,” the Remo Stars coach said.

“This is our seventh game without a loss and five without a win, so we know what it means for us to win this game. We understood the consequences of dropping points. If we had, it could have been five straight draws which are not good for us.”

For their final two regular-season games, Remo Stars will play Plateau United, who are also vying for a spot in the super-six, in Jos. On matchday 18, they will play Kwara United, who are in danger of being relegated.