Reason I Want To Collab With Rihanna – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed the reason she would love to do a collaboration with Barbadian singer, Rihanna.

Naija News reports that Ayrra while featuring on Elle’s Game of Song Association, said collaborating with Rihanna has been her childhood dream.

The singer also showered praises on Rihanna for instilling confidence in her adding she loves everything about her.

Ayra said: “My dream collab is Rihanna. That’s like my number one dream collab because I grew up listening to Rihanna. She’s my queen. I love her, I love her music. She makes me feel confident when I listen to her. I just love Rihanna. Everything Rihanna, I love it.”

My Muslim Teacher Prophesied Mavin Records Would Sign Me

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr has recounted how one of her secondary school teachers prophesied when she was 14 years old that she will one day be signed by Mavin Records.

The superstar revealed that she attended a Deeper Life School where she was constantly scolded for flouting the rules.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, the Mavin signee said that two of her male teachers encourage her to take her passion for singing seriously.

The ‘Sability’ crooner said her Mathematics teacher, a Muslim, not only encouraged her to join the choir but also prophesied that Mavin Records will sign her in the future.