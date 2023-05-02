Reason I Hurriedly Got Pregnant With My Second Child – Rihanna

Barbadian-American superstar, Rihanna, has opened up on the reason she hurriedly got pregnant with her second child after welcoming her first child in May last year .

According to the singer, she is in love and obsessed and does not feel guilty about it.

She said, “I’m in love. I’m obsessed. And I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

Rihanna disclosed this during a a side interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) at the 2023 Met Gala in New York, on Monday night.

Speaking further, the singer stated that her first pregnancy is different from the second one, stressing that she is more energetic.

She said, “It’s so different from the first one. No cravings, tons of nausea. Everything is different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.

Naija News recalls that the billionaire superstar confirmed her second pregnancy by revealing her bump during her performance at Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a boy, in May 2022.