Reactions As Report Exposes Seyi Tinubu’s $10.8 Million Fraudulent London Mansion Deal

Nigerians on social media have reacted to reports alleging that the son of president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu bought a London mansion previously owned by Kolawole Aluko, whom the Nigerian government was investigating for fraud.

According to Bloomberg, Seyi reportedly bought the house in 2017 for $10.8m through his firm.

The report said the property, acquired by Seyi’s firm, was part of the biggest corruption scandals the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was seeking to probe.

The foreign news medium said the documents show that Seyi, 37, is “the main shareholder of Aranda Overseas Corp., an offshore company that paid £9million ($10.8 million) to Deutsche Bank for the property in north London in late 2017.”

“The private three-floor residence in St. John’s Wood — a district favored by American bankers — is equipped with an eight-car driveway, two gardens, electric gates and a gym,” the report said.

It also said the documents did not suggest Tinubu was personally involved in the acquisition of the UK property in 2017, noting that Buhari visited him there in August 2021.

Bloomberg said Tinubu’s spokesman and Seyi did not respond to emails, phone calls and text messages seeking comment. It also said a British lawyer listed as Aranda’s agent in the UK declined to comment citing confidentiality rules.

The reports have sparked reactions on social media with many condemning Buhari government for selling off the property that was under investigation.

@AfamDeluxo wrote, "Seyi Tinubu is busy buying $11m house in London, while the unemployable agbado miscreants are screaming Yoruba ronu on Twitter, begging for giveaways, abusing Obidients for attempting to save them, and crying over an Igbo babe driving train in Lagos. Nah, thunder fire APC."

Chief Ikukuoma wrote, “Yoruba Ronu group of company hope Seyi Tinubu included your name in the 11 million dollars property purchase in UK abi you are sticking with Airtel free data and Etisalat 100 naira data subscription.”

Elon wrote, "If Seyi Tinubu who is just 31 can spend 8.1 Billion Naira to buy a property in the UK, what value system are we promoting as a nation and why shouldn't other youths be involved in many forms of illicit money-making to match up?"

Emma ik Umeh (Tcee ) wrote, "We're im trouble in this country, Seyi Tinubu bought Kola Aluko's mansion the same mansion Buhari's Govt wanted to seize. The shocking part is that they paid cash No mortgage. $11m. Buhari then visited Tinubu at the same Mansion in 2021."

Ayobami wrote, “Seyi Tinubu bought Kola Aluko’s mansion that Buhari Government wanted to seize despite the fact that bank had foreclosed on it. Straight cash No mortgage. $11m. Source of wealth?. Buhari then visited Tinubu at the same Mansion in 2021.”

