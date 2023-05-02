Peter Obi Opens Up On US Citizenship

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has denied having dual citizenship.

The former Anambra State Governor also disclosed that he has never and would never apply for citizenship of another country because he is a Nigerian who fully believes in Nigeria.

Obi who spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday night explained that his honorary citizenship in Dallas, Texas means ‘nothing’ as according to him, it doesn’t even grant him Visa-free entry to the United States.

He added that God who made him a Nigerian didn’t make a mistake, therefore he would want to live and die a Nigeria.

Speaking further on the dual citizenship issue, Obi disclosed that he lived in the UK for about twelve years but not as a citizen but with a resident permit that is unlimited.

The LP candidate however said when he was leaving the UK, he returned his unlimited residential permit to the authorities of the country and only visits the UK with a visa now.

I Wasn’t Arrested

Also during the interview, Obi stated that he did not visit President-elect Bola Tinubu, as rumoured on social media. He clarified that the false information and manipulated photos are part of the opposition’s efforts to undermine his goals.

Obi also spoke on recent claims about his “arrest” in London, clarifying that it was merely a routine immigration check which didn’t last for more than twenty minutes.