Ogun Student Constructs N12.8 Million Bridge

A student of Madrasatul Da’Watul Haqq, Leme, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Dosumu Kazeem, has wowed his community by single-handedly funding the construction of a bridge estimated at N12.8 million.

The bridge which was constructed for the Itesiwaju community in Idi-Aba, Oke-Odo, Olokuta area of Abeokuta, reportedly linked to the Olokuta end of the Idi-Aba, Laderin extension, Ewang Extension, Obasanjo Hilltop and Abule-Ake, all in Abeokuta South Local Government.

Naija News learnt the bridge is the only link road for students of Baptist Girls College, Abeokuta Grammar School and others.

During an interview, Kazeem told Daily Trust that the project was completed because he got support from his parents to ameliorate the suffering of schoolchildren and other members of the community.

This project, he explained, was prioritised at the expense of his personal housing project, just as he shelved his first lesser hajj (Umrah) to Saudi Arabia to allow him to complete the bridge.

The donor explained that it took him three years to complete the project saying he borrowed from his parents before the project could be delivered.

Kazeem said: “I thought about it and I concluded I could do it and not wait until there is havoc. I do not have a car of my own or Okada. N12.8m can do a lot of things for me including a befitting car, but I want people to benefit from me through the project.

“I have not completed my house in the community which I started in 2017. In fact, I was about to buy tiles for the house. The last slab I did cost over N3m, even when I was discouraged, I insisted on going ahead with the slab and not the tiles.”

“When I mentioned the project to my parents, my father who is above 90, also lent me some money, my mother also encouraged me by lending me some money so that the project would not be abandoned. They are also farmers in Asu village along the Abeokuta Sagamu Road,” Kazeem added.

Speaking during a visit to the project, his Arabic and Islamic Studies teacher and the Chief Imam of Da’Watul Haqq Mosque, Leme, Imam Ishaq Muhammadu Awwal, told reporters that the gesture of Kazeem, who also is a farmer, was a demonstration of the beauty and teaching of Islam.

“This is to show the beauty of Islam, only one person started this project and completed it without waiting for the government and the community. This is someone that does not even have a car of his own, but he demonstrated a good intention as taught by Islam,” the cleric said.