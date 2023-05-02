Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 2nd May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

The PUNCH: Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised to take tough and hard decisions to reposition the country for the benefit of the citizens and workers. He solicited the people’s cooperation and support for his incoming administration in fighting poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, and ethnic and religious hate, which he described as “common enemies.”

Vanguard: Organised Labour, yesterday, raised the alarm over what it described as last-minute looting of the treasury by out-going governors, ministers and other political office holders and called on President Muhammad Buhari to do everything possible to stop them.

ThisDay: Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, declared that God would not allow anybody to destroy the four new Emirates created by his administration.

The Nation: Other categories of federal workers, including health workers and lecturers, will soon enjoy a pay rise like their counterparts – core civil servants, who are on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS).

Daily Trust: One of the buses conveying stranded Nigerians from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, to Port Sudan where they will move into Saudi Arabia caught fire in the early hours of Monday. Twenty-six buses conveying the stranded Nigerians left Al Razi around 12:am on Monday for Port Sudan.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.