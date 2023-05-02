Netizens React As Nadia Buari Jokingly Discloses Number Of People She Has Slept With (Video)

Popular Ghanaian movie star, Nadia Buari has sparked humorous reactions after sharing a video talking about her sexual escapades.

In the video shared on social media, the actress spoke and acted in line with a background audio.

A voice asked how many men she has slept with and in response she said, “I’ve only slept with you, I’m serious, everyone else kept me up all night.”

The savage voiceover apparently got fans talking.

The mother of four is known for her exquisite acting skills which has amassed a huge fan base for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens React

Collybenzo, “At of all the voice overs you could choose from but you choose this one.”

Hassan, “Always looking funny, love you momma.”

Jakebrook, “So funny”

Cteamzytalks, “My crush”

Amgpagod, “Is like I am beginning to trust you but this one dierr.”

Amankwa, “Ah”

Giftyampofowa, “Yeah.”

Gideon, “eeiii so the God who created nadia Buhari is the same God who created Afia schawzengger.”

Abdulkmiles, “My favorite.”

Morris, “Beautiful.”