May Day: What Buhari Told Tinubu Ahead Of Swearing-In

In his valedictory speech to Nigerian workers on May 1, President Muhammadu Bu­hari admonished the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to treat workers with utmost respect.

Barring last minute events, Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29, Naija News reports.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25th 2023.

Ahead of the inauguration of the new government, Buhari said the incoming leadership must instill socio-economic development, one that is driven by the four pillars of the decent work agent to promote jobs and enterpris­es, guaranteeing rights at work and extending social protection policies.

Repre­sented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the 2023 May Day commemoration held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the outgoing leader also suggested that the incoming administration must find a means to promote social dialogue for consensus building among workers while maintaining a sound national industrial relations system.

Buhari maintained that workers’ rights cou­pled with socio-economic jus­tice make a happy workplace.

“We, therefore, agree that a fair economic structure tar­geted at creating opportunities for all to succeed irrespective of sex, race/ethnicity, age, dis­ability, creed, religion is sine qua non for progress and devel­opment,” Buhari noted.

Earlier, Nigeria’s President-elect pledges to provide more than a minimum wage to Nigerian workers, offering a “living wage” to improve their quality of life.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this promise in a statement issued in Abuja during this year’s Workers’ Day celebration on Monday, May 1.

Tinubu stated, “In the Nigeria I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage. You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families.”

A History of Workers’ Struggles and Achievements

The President-elect highlighted the significant role played by the Nigerian labor movement throughout history, particularly in the struggle for independence and the restoration of democracy. Tinubu emphasized the importance of this collaboration between workers, nationalists, and pro-democracy activists in Nigeria’s progress.

He said, “Since 1945 when the railway workers and 16 other public service unions led the first general strike to demand better wages as a result of rising cost of living, the labour movement in Nigeria has always fought on the side of the masses of our country.”

Reaffirming Commitment to Workers and Social Justice, Tinubu reassured workers that they would find a dependable ally in him in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including working people. He extended a hand of friendship to Nigerian workers through the two central labor unions – Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

The President-elect emphasized, “In me you will find a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including all the working people.”

Plans for Better Welfare and Working Conditions

Tinubu outlined his plans for improved welfare and working conditions in his Renewed Hope Agenda for A Better Nigeria, which he described as a covenant born of a conviction that he is prepared to keep. He called upon Nigerian workers to join him in the fight against poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, ethnic and religious hate, and other negative forces that threaten the stability and prosperity of the country.

He urged, “The days ahead will, however, demand better understanding and cooperation from all sides, because leadership will require that we take tough and hard decisions so that our people and all Nigerian workers can live more abundantly.”