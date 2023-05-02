Matic Believes Man United Will Contend For EPL Title Next Season

Former Manchester United defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic believes his former club has all it takes to compete for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United have been on a constant rise since Dutch tactician, Erik ten Hag took over the club ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Under his watch, the Red Devils who last won a major title in 2017, have won the Carabao Cup in the 2022-2023 season.

Aside from that, Manchester United are on the verge of finishing in the top four. They are currently occupying the 4th spot on the league table with 63 points in 32 games, 7 points above 5th-placed Liverpool who have played a game more.

Based on how Ten Hag has been able to solidify Manchester United, Nemanja Matic who played for the Red Devils between 2017 and 2022 believes the Manchester-based club would contend for the Premier League title next season.

When he was asked what he made of the job Erik ten Hag has been doing at Old Trafford during an interview with Sky Sports, the Roma defensive midfielder said: “I like the way he wants to play, I like the way United are playing.

“They have had some ups and downs and that is normal with a new manager. But I’m happy with how they have progressed and I think next season they will fight for the title for sure.”

Nemanja Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea on July 31, 2017, for a transfer fee worth €44.70 million.

Before he left the club, he scored 4 goals and provided 11 assists in 233 games in all competitions. The 34-year-old Serbian midfielder didn’t win any major title for United during his five years spell at the club before he left for Roma on a free transfer.

So far at Roma, Nemanja Matic who has played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Manchester United, and now at Roma, has made 43 appearances for the Italian side in which he scored a goal and provided three assists.

When asked whether Mourinho has changed from his days at Chelsea, to Manchester United, and now at Roma, Matic said, “He’s more experienced but Jose never changes. It depends on the situation and the players he has in the team, but he knows very well his job.

“When you know him well he’s funny, and every player that plays under him will say the same.”