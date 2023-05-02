JUST IN: Ex-Heavyweight Champion, Deontay Wilder Arrested

American professional boxer and former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Deontay Wilder, has been reportedly arrested.

Naija News learnt that the 37-year-old was apprehended on Tuesday over alleged possession of a gun following a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Officers were reportedly observing their routine work in Hollywood at around 1:15 a.m. when they observed that Wilder’s Rolls-Royce has illegally tinted windows and was obstructing the license plate.

Again the officers claimed to have smelled an odour of burnt marijuana during the stop, which prompted them to search the boxer’s car.

During the search, police found marijuana and a handgun. TMZ reported that Wilder was arrested and booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon.

Shortly after his arrest, Wilder dropped a cryptic message on his Twitter page which reads: “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.”

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Club have announced the suspension of international star, Lionel Messi.

Naija News reports that the former Barcelona superstar was suspended for two weeks over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

French outlet RMC Sport reports that Messi was suspended with immediate effect, for his trip to Saudi Arabia.

It was gathered that PSG considered everything for what is described internally as a serious mistake.

Messi, who recently won the World Cup for Argentina will miss PSG’s next two games, in Troyes this Sunday, and against Ajaccio on Saturday, May 13.