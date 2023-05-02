It Is Time For Africans To Narrate Their History Correctly – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has said it is time for Africans to embrace their history and correct the erroneous conception by outsiders, as well as the distortion of historical facts by some foreign writers.

He argued that it is necessary to take such steps so as to put an end to activities of people deliberately turning the facts upside down regarding the history of the black race.

The monarch stated this on Tuesday at the launch of a book, “Ile-Ife: Cradle of the world,” written by Dr Maureen Tamuno, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica and Belize.

He praised the writer for her doggedness and effort in correcting some wrong information in history.

He said: “The idea to write the book is not mine, it is that of Dr Maureen Tamuno and I only gave my blessing and support.

“Works like this one are necessary to correct many errors being peddled about the black race. For instance, some people who have only got one dynasty are claiming to be older than Ile-Ife, which has three dynasties and is thousands of years old.

“I am fulfilled and thankful to God for this project and book written by an Okrika princess who understands and values the importance of Ife to the black race and the world in general.

“She is dogged and a goal-getter and went about to get a number of scholars and academics to commit to the project. Efforts like this one are to make our society better.”