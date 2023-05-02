I Was Treated With Respect In London – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said he was never arrested and detained at Heathrow Airport in London, the United Kingdom.

Naija News recalls that the former Governor of Anambra State was reportedly detained for hours at Heathrow Airport, London by UK immigration officials over a case of impersonation.

But in an interview with Arise TV on Monday night, Obi said he was just stopped for a routine immigration check because someone duplicated his identity to allegedly perpetrate crime in London.

The LP flagbearer stated that he was treated with due respect and walked through the VIP process which was less than 20 minutes, contrary to viral reports that he was maltreated.

He said, “I was stopped for a routine immigration check in the UK because it appears that my identity was duplicated by someone. I was never arrested. I was treated with due respect and walked through the VIP process. Everything lasted less than 20 minutes.”

Obi Addresses Soyinka’s Claims About ‘Obidients’ Being Fascist

Meanwhile, Obi has responded to the accusation made by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, that his supporters, known as ‘Obidients,’ are fascists.