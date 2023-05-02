Hunter Accidentally Killed By Fellow Hunter In Ogun State

The family of Olasunkanmi Olakiye, a 35-year-old hunter from Ogun State, is mourning his death after he was accidentally shot by a fellow hunter during a hunting expedition in the Odeda area on April 20.

The incident caused confusion among the Egba Hunters Association, to which Olakiye belonged.

In an interview with Punch, the group’s leader, Alao Yusuf, confirmed the incident and described it as an accident.

He explained that Olakiye was accidentally shot by a team member who was attempting to kill an antelope.

Despite efforts to save his life, Olakiye was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He said, “I was told that they went to the bush for hunting and that the antelope that was shot died but the bullet hit Olakiye. Immediately, they said that he was rushed to the hospital but that before they got there, he was already dead.

“The matter was reported at the Odeda Police Station and even Olakiye’s brothers were part of the hunting expedition.

“Olakiye’s family decided not to press charges because they said it was an accidental discharge that claimed the life of their kinsman.”

Although the incident was reported to the police, Olakiye’s family decided not to press charges, accepting that it was an accidental discharge.

State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development and noted that the police conducted their investigation, concluding that it was a case of accidental discharge.

The PPRO said, “I am aware of the matter. All of them are hunters. One of them shot at an animal and the bullet hit one of their members (Olakiye). They reported the matter at the Odeda Police Station. We investigated and discovered that it was a case of an accidental discharge.

“The family of the dead man said they would not press charges since it was not a case of intentional killing. But we did our work properly and we are still on the matter. As we speak, an investigation on the matter is on.”