How Number Of Nigerians To Be First Evacuated From Sudan To Egypt Will Be Decided

Fresh information regarding the ongoing evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Sudan into Egypt has revealed that not all of them would be able to cross the borders at once.

This is as Naija News reports that the Egyptian authorities have pegged the number of Nigerians to cross the border to the available plane capacity.

To this end, a source quoted by The Nation said the Nigerian government officials would first have to profile the people and priority would be given to the most vulnerable among them.

It would be recalled that in granting permission for the passage of over 2,000 Nigerians stranded at the Aswan border after leaving Sudan, Egyptian authorities according to Nigeria’s Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Rimi, gave conditions and guidelines for evacuating Nigerians through Egypt.

These include details and schedules of the aircraft, the capacity of the aircraft, a solid pledge to convey citizens directly to the designated airport, comprehensive lists of evacuees with passport numbers, valid travel documents, the presence of Nigerian government officials at the points of embarkation, and standby buses to transport them to the airport immediately.

However, it was learnt as at the time of filing this report that only two planes are on ground in Egypt- the Air Force C130 and one Air Peace.

The Nigerian authorities have already paid the $25 visa fee and $9 for each of the evacuees.

“Once done , they take them to the Egypt border. The condition given is that we can only come with the no the plane can take,” the government official said.