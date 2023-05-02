Fintiri Reacts As Police Arrest Suspended Adamawa REC

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has reacted to the arrest of the embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Yunusa Hudu-Ari, by the police.

Fintiri in a statement by his Director General of Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar requested that justice must be allowed to take its full course on the matter and everyone involved and found guilty be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor alleged that Ari tried with the assistance of compromised security agents, including the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde; DSS Director Bulama, and NSCDC Commandant to force an unpopular choice on the citizens of Adamawa State.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari who had during the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State, controversially declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, winner of the gubernatorial elections while the collation of results was still going on.

Reacting to the arrest, Fintiri said what Ari did is a failed electoral heist and a civilian coup.

He added that the arrest is a first step in maintaining the sanctity of the electoral law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “Our demands as have been reiterated over and over again; it’s for justice to run its full course and for everyone involved in this electoral heist of the ignoble declaration of a failed candidate of the All Progressive Congress as the winner of the election when the collation of election results, yet to be concluded, to face the full wrath of the law.

“The arrest of Yunusa Hudu-Ari is an important first step in maintaining the sanctity of the electoral law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is also reassuring to our aggrieved citizens who have persevered through the sleight and sneer of those who believe willy nilly that our demand for justice may never see the light of day given the nation’s penchant for impunity and circumvention of the rule of law. We see hope that a new Nigeria is possible and welcome the arrest of Hudu and ask the police and all relevant investigating agencies to ensure due diligence in the prosecution of this case to its logical conclusion to serve as lesson for posterity.

“The governor has said he wants justice. As far as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is concerned, the arrest of Hudu is good news. So long as Hudu is at large, he has continued to sow the embers of discord, misinformation and half truths about the real motives for his actions and his ignominious role in the sad event of 16th April, 2023, where he tried with the assistance of compromised security agents, including the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde; DSS Director Bulama and NSCDC Commandant to force an unpopular choice on the citizens of Adamawa State by way of a ‘civilian coup’, ” Solomon further stated.