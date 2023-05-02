Fayose Visits President-Elect, Tinubu (Photos)

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday visited the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that Fayose, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met with Tinubu at his residence in Lagos State.

At the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting between Fayose and Tinubu had not been revealed.

Tinubu is expected to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023.

The President-elect is expected to constitute a cabinet sixty days after taking over from Buhari who ruled for eight years.

See the picture from their meeting below:

Governor Oyebanji Begs Segun Oni To Return To APC, Says Tinubu, Nigeria Needs Him

The current Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has appealed to a former governor of the state, Segun Oni to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyebanji appealed on Tuesday when he visited Oni.

According to Oyebanji, the visit is in fulfilment of his earlier promise to personally call and visit Oni, who he described as “a brother and leader.”

Naija News recalls Oni contested in the June 18, 2022, Ekiti state governorship election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), but lost to Oyebanji and challenged the victory of Oyebanji in the election at the Supreme Court.